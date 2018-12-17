Opening hours for Offaly County Council facilities over Christmas period

Details have been announced of opening hours for all Offaly County Council Offices and facilities over the Christmas period.

Offaly County Council, Áras An Chontae, Tullamore & Municipal Districts of Tullamore, Birr and Edenderry

The offices will close at 4pm on Friday, December 21 and will re-open on Monday, December 31 (9.30am to 4pm). They will be closed on Tuesday 1stJanuary and re-open on Wednesday, 2nd January and thereafter as normal. Please call 1890 750 750 for out of office hours’ emergencies relating to Council services. To report an issue on water supply/water quality or waste water please contact Irish Water on 1890 278 278.

Customers should note the following opening hours for individual offices and services:

Motor Taxation Office: 9.30am to 1pm on December 21 and 9.30am to 1pm on December 31.

Cash Office: 9.30am to 1pm on the December 21 and 9.30am to 1pm on December 31.

Planning Office: 9.30am to 1pm on the December 21 and 9.30am to 1pm on December 31.

Housing Office: 9.30 am to 12 noon on December 21 and 9.30 am to 12 noon on December 31.

BRANCH LIBRARIES

Banagher, Birr, Clara, Edenderry, Ferbane and Tullamore libraries will be closed on Saturday, December 22 at 1.00pm. These libraries will re-open on Wednesday, January 2 with usual library opening hours.

Daingean Library will be closed for Christmas on Wednesday, December 19 at 8pm and will re-open on Wednesday, January 2 at 1.30pm

Kilcormac Library will be closed for Christmas on Thursday, December 20 at 5.30pm and will re-open on Thursday, January 3 at 1.00pm.

My open library service is available during the Christmas break in three locations- Banagher, Ferbane and Tullamore. If you wish to avail of this service, please call into one of these branches before Saturday, December 22 to register. Interested persons must bring photo ID, proof of address and their library card to register.

THE DOG POUND

The Dog Pound will be closed from Saturday, December 22 to Thursday, December 27 inclusive. It will re-open on Friday, December 28, Saturday, December 29 and Monday, December 31. It will be closed on January 1 and will re-open for normal business hours from Wednesday, January 2. The Dog Pound will not take in dogs after Friday, December 14.

RECYCLING CENTRES

Derryclure: December 22: Open 8.00am to 3pm (last entry 2.45pm); Monday, December 24 Thursday, December 27 (inclusive): Closed; Friday, December 28: Open 8.00am to 4.30pm (last entry 4.15pm); Saturday, December 29: Open 8.00am to 3.00pm (last entry 2.45pm); Monday, December 31: Open 8.00am to 4.30pm (last entry 4.15pm); Tuesday, January 1: Closed; January, 2: Open 8:00am to 4.30pm (last entry 4.15pm)

Birr: December 22: Open 9.00am to 5.00pm (last entry 4.45pm); Monday, December 24 Thursday, December 27 (inclusive): Closed; Friday, December 28: Open 9.00am to 5.00pm (last entry 4.45pm); Saturday, December 29: Open 9.00am to 5.00pm (last entry 4.45pm); Monday, December 31: Closed; Tuesday, January 1: Closed; January, 2: Open 9.00am to 5.00pm (last entry 4.45pm)

Edenderry: December 22: Open 9.00am to 5.00pm (last entry 4.45pm); Monday, December 24 Thursday, December 27 (inclusive): Closed; Friday, December 28: Open 9.00am to 5.00pm (last entry 4.45pm); Saturday, December 29: Open 9.00am to 5.00pm (last entry 4.45pm); Monday, December 31: Open 9.00am to 5.00pm (last entry 4.45pm); Tuesday, January 1: Closed; January, 2: Open 9.00am to 5.00pm (last entry 4.45pm)