WATCH: Offaly magician stuns audience by reading two ladies' minds at the one time

Offaly magician Evan Dunne is a busy man these days and his latest video shows off his incredible mind reading act.

A girl challenged me to read her mind at last night's show... so not only did I tell her what she was thinking, but I also read her friend's mind simultaneously! I love my job! #entertainer #like #follow #share #Christmas @athlonesprings @Offaly_Express pic.twitter.com/IRbxO3Bvo1 — Evan Dunne Magic (@DunneMagic) December 15, 2018

Evan is 20 years old and is from Rahan. He has been performing magic since he was five.

He performs up close and on stage magic at all sorts of events from weddings to company events. His latest venture is a hypnosis show he has been working on for many events including debs and graduations. Evan can be contacted via the following. facebook.com/EvanDunneMagic Email: evandunne98@gmail.com Twitter: @DunneMagic