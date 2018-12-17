WATCH: Offaly magician stuns audience by reading two ladies' minds at the one time

WATCH: Offaly magician stuns audience by reading two ladies' minds at the one time

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

WATCH: Offaly magician stuns audience by reading two ladies' minds at the one time
Share

Offaly magician Evan Dunne is a busy man these days and his latest video shows off his incredible mind reading act.

Evan is 20 years old and is from Rahan. He has been performing magic since he was five. 

He performs up close and on stage magic at all sorts of events from weddings to company events. His latest venture is a hypnosis show he has been working on for many events including debs and graduations. Evan can be contacted via the following. facebook.com/EvanDunneMagic  Email: evandunne98@gmail.com Twitter: @DunneMagic