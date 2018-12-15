Gardai link body found in Edenderry to missing persons case

Gardai have said the body discovered at Tyrrell's Lane in Edenderry on Thursday is believed to be linked to the case of a missing person.

A Garda source also told the Offaly Express that "it appears" the death is not suspicious at this time and a positive ID is yet to be confirmed on the remains.

A Garda technical team examined the Tyrrell's Lane area of Edenderry following the discovery of the body there on Thursday morning, December 13.

Gardaí in Edenderry were called to an area of farmland in the area at approximately 9am when they were alerted to human remains.

It's understood the body is that of a male and that it was discovered in a drain in the area.

Gardaí are still working to establish the identity of the deceased. A post mortem was carried out on Thursday.

They are not releasing any further details at this time.