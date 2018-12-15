Met Eireann issues Status Orange Warning for entire country as Storm Deirdre approaches

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind Warning for today as Storm Deirdre approaches the country. The warning comes into effect at 3pm and is in place until midnight.

A developing depression, which has been named Storm Deirdre, will track northeast over Ireland during Saturday afternoon and evening and will bring wet and windy weather to all areas.

Met Eireann states that west or northwest winds will reach mean speeds of 65km/h with gusts of 100km/h generally, with disruptive and damaging gusts to 130km/h likely for a few hours in western and southern counties in the late afternoon and transferring eastwards during the evening.

There is also a Status Yellow Rain Warning in place with Met Eireann warning that heavy rain during Saturday will lead to accumulations of 30 to 50mm with some mountainous areas exceeding these limits. That warning is already in place and also remains in place until midnight.