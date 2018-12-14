Offaly County Council representatives visit Dublin to discuss supports for Bord na Mona workers

A specially organised transition team from Offaly County Council were in Dublin yesterday meeting with other stakeholders to help with efforts to find alternative employment opportunities for Bord Na Mona workers affected by impending job cuts.

The team, which includes Offaly County Council Chairman Danny Owens and Offaly County Council CEO Anna Marie Delaney met with Minister Heather Humphreys and Minister Richard Bruton to co-ordinate funding for projects that could help individuals and areas that are set to be affected.

The IDA and Enterprise Ireland were also reportedly represented at the meeting.

The meetings were described as constructive as efforts continue to put plans in place to help Bord na Mona workers who are set to lose their jobs.