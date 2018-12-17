Permission granted for new restaurant in Offaly town

A new cafe/restaurant is set to open in Offaly after the local authority granted planning permission for the enterprise.

The new business will be situated on O'Connell Street and Keele's Archway in Birr.

The planning application sought to change the use of the existing retail units to a cafe / restaurant including a kitchen area and external seating. It also plans for the creation of a new door opening and a single storey extension to the rear including all associated internal modifications and siteworks.

The propsosed works are in the curtilage of a protected structure listed under the record of protected structures in the Birr Town and Environs Development Plan. The application was lodged by Mary and Tommy Lydon.