Offaly driver fails to stop after knocking young boy from bicycle

Gardaí are investigating a hit and run in Offaly where a young boy was knocked from his bicycle.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, December 13 between 7.45pm and 8.15pm close to Birr Swimming Pool heading towards Scurragh.

The young boy was knocked from his bicycle by a silver or white saloon type car. The driver of the car failed to stop.

The boy suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalised following the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Birr Garda Station on 05791-669710.