Contractors sought for development work at Birr Castle

Tenders are being sought for contractors to carry out works on the visitor attraction at Birr Castle and Gardens.

The winning contractor from the process will be tasked with creating new and exciting visitor experiences at the existing 'Science Galleries' at Birr Castle's Scientific and Heritage Foundation.

Birr Scientific and Heritage Foundation is invited interested parties to submit a tender to undertake the upgrade work.

Written tenders are invited from competent organisations or persons with experience in the upgrading, planning and design of existing museums, exhibitions and tourist attractions.

The successful company will be required to design, manufacture, supply and install a number of interpretative elements.

Birr Castle has been home to the Parson’s Family since 1620 and, during the past 400 years, they have achieved great things in the areas of Astronomy, Botany, Photography, Engineering and Horticulture.

Birr Castle Gardens & Science Centre was first opened to the public in 1985 as a visitor attraction and is currently open 362 days a year.