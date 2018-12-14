Offaly included in two new weather warnings from Met Éireann

Met Éireann have upgraded their Status Yellow weather advisory for the entire country to two separate weather warnings.

The first is a Status Yellow rainfall warning for the whole country, warning of heavy rain during Saturday which will lead to accumulations of 30 to 50mm with some mountainous areas exceeding these limits.

The warning is valid from midnight on Friday until midnight on Saturday, December 15.

The national forecaster has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Ireland, predicting south to southeast winds reaching 55 to 60 km/h during Saturday morning, strongest in the east.

"Later on Saturday afternoon or evening winds veer west to northwest and further increase to reach 55 to 65 km/h with severe gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, possibly exceeding these limits for a time," Met Éireann warns.

This warning is also valid from midnight on Friday to midnight on Saturday.