Permission granted for new skate park in Offaly town
Offaly County Council has granted permission for the construction a new skate park in Offaly.
The skate park, which will have a footprint of 51 metres x 14 metres, will be built in Blundell Park in Edenderry. It is also close to Woodfiled and Church View Heights.
The application was brought by the Edenderry Skate Park Committee and permission was granted subject to five conditions.
