Garda technical unit examine scene in Edenderry following discovery of dead body

A Garda technical team is continuing to examine the Tyrrell's Lane area of Edenderry following the discovery of a body there on Thursday morning, December 13.

Gardaí in Edenderry were called to an area of farmland in the area at approximately 9am when they were alerted to human remains.

It's understood the body is that of a male and that it was discovered in a drain in the area.

Gardaí are now working to examine the circumstances of the discovery and the identity of the deceased.

They are not releasing any further details until that process is complete.

"At this stage all the possible circumstances are being fully investigated," gardaí confirmed to the Offaly Express.