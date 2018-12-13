Guests revealed for this Friday's Late Late Show

Irish athletics champion Sonia O’Sullivan leads a Late Late Show line-up including Tony Cascarino, Snow Patrol, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and comedian Jason Byrne.

The former World Champion and Olympian is one of the country's most successful athletes, but earlier this year she was simply a proud mother when her daughter won a silver medal at the European Under 18 Championships in Hungary. Sonia and daughter Sophie join Ryan Tubridy to discuss this success and plans for following in her mother’s footsteps.

Tony Cascarino was a key figure during Jack Charlton’s era, representing the Republic of Ireland 88 times and scoring 19 goals. Since retiring from his football career he has become a successful soccer pundit, but his life was disrupted when doctors discovered a golf-ball sized brain tumor, resulting in major surgery to remove it. He’ll be telling Ryan about his frightening ordeal and how the recovery process is coming along.

After a seven year hiatus, Snow Patrol are back with their new album, and made a welcome return to Ireland this week by playing a sell out concert in Dublin’s 3 Arena. Following a performance of ‘What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get’, Ryan catches up with Gary Lightbody about life back on the road, his new found love of home and their much anticipated new album.

As a teenager, Evanna Lynch was catapulted to worldwide fame when she went from her native Termonfeckin to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as Luna Lovegood in the global sensation Harry Potter. Evanna joins Ryan to chat about her meteoric rise, as well as how it felt to dance her way into the hearts of millions as a finalist on the US version of Dancing With The Stars.

Jason Byrne is one of Ireland’s most popular and successful comedians, entertaining audiences around the world with his energetic stand-up performances. Having recently turned his hand to writing a children’s book, Jason will be chatting to Ryan about drawing inspiration from his own childhood for his books, and his upcoming January tour.

Coming from a parish of 447 people in Longford, Mullinalaghta St Columba's beat the mighty Kilmacud Crokes, making history by becoming the first Longford side to collect the Leinster club Senior Football Championship title. Ryan hears more about how they came in as massive underdogs but left as the first Longford side ever to contest a final at this level.

There’ll also be comedy from Pat Shortt, and music is from pop sensation Anne-Marie, and The Three Amigos.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, December 14 at 9.35pm