Offaly chef creates a truly incredible Christmas Cake

A chef in the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore has created what can only be described as a truly amazing Christmas Cake.

It took Claire Purcell Pidgeon three days of hard work to put it all together but there is no doubt she has created a culinary masterpiece.

The unbelievable gingerbread version of the Bridge House Hotel itself can be seen, unless someone has already eaten it, in the lobby of the hotel.

And if there are pieces going, we'll take the Leisure Centre and the top floor!