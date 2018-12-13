Garda probe launched as body is discovered on Offaly farmland
Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body on farmland in Edenderry, Co Offaly this morning, Thursday, December 13.
The discovery was made shortly after 9am. A Garda technical inspection is due to be carried out and the Coroner has been informed.
Investigations are ongoing. More as we get it...
