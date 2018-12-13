€3.1 million spent on repairing North Offaly roads in 2018 - councillor

Fine Gael councillor for Edenderry, Noel Cribbin, has said €3.1 million was spent on roadworks in North Offaly in 2018.

The Offaly County Councillor said the local council engineer has provided a breakdown of the spend on road repairs in North Offaly for the year given the adverse weather conditions, including snow and sun, during the year.

"Over 70 projects were completed at a cost of €3.1 million which was up by 33% on the previous year and, despite being a big spend, that only equates to 33km of roads upgrades out of a total of 550 km," Cllr Cribbin said.

"Due to our road peat surface in 50% of our roads in North Offaly, we received an additional €500k to undertake road repairs after the dry summer where roads actually cracked open and were very dangerous," he added.

"Great work was done in repairing many sections but on bog roads, this will only last five years compared to 20 years on normal roads and until the Department gives areas like North Offaly the appropriate funding for our unique road structure we will be always playing catch-up," Cribbin added.

He concluded by saying "great credit is due to local engineer Mark Mahon and his crew" who he says are "now back on pothole repairs after they appeared out of nowhere in the last few weeks."