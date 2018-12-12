Edenderry woman named as winner of €10,000 prize in local store promotion

An Edenderry woman has won a national in-store promotion with CeX.

CeX, located in the Bridge Centre in Tullamore, ran the chain's national 'Trade in to Win 2018' promotion and now it has been announced the winner is Aishling Keogh from Edenderry

Aishling has netted herself a life-changing €10,000 cash prize and will be visiting CeX Tullamore in the coming weeks to pick up her novelty cheque.

"I can't believe it, I am absolutely over the moon to win it, especially before Christmas," Aishling commented to the Offaly Express.

Aishling had the news confirmed to her at the Newbridge CeX store on Tuesday and again in Tullamore where she was trading in more items.

"They told me I'd be invited back to the store next week to receive the cheque and have a photograph taken," Aishling said.

"It is a life-changing prize to win but I don't think I'll really believe it until it's in my account," the delighted Edenderry woman added.

CeX is an entertainment shop which buys, sells and exchanges a range of technology and entertainment products including phones, games, DVD/Blu-ray movies.

CeX has run a national "Trade in to Win" promotion in Ireland since 2017. This year it ran for 7 weeks, starting in October and concluded on December 2.

To enter customers simply had to trade in anything CeX buys at any CeX store and accept an e-receipt - each traded-in item, no matter the value, entered the person into a prize draw.

7 weekly prizes of €250 were issued each week of the campaign and one grand prize of €10,000 was issued at the end of the promotion where Aishling was chosen from almost 50,000 entries.