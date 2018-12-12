ESB begin works to secure Edenderry power lines after swan electrocution

An ESB crew have carried out works to insulate overhead power lines at Edenderry Harbour after a swan was electrocuted at the site last week.

Power was cut to over 2,000 homes and businesses for over two hours on Friday last, December 7, after a swan collided with the lines and was killed.

Local Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin received more than a dozen calls about the incident, prompting him to contact local ESB officials.

The ESB crew subsequently attended the scene on Tuesday, December 11 to insulate the lines that cross the Grand Canal in the town in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Hopefully the days of swans being electrocuted and blackouts in Edenderry are at an end," Cllr Cribbin said.

Speaking about the swan death, he added: "A pair of swans had just taken up residence at the harbour in Edenderry in the last few weeks but unfortunately the male was electrocuted on Friday."

He said mayhem was caused for over 2,000 houses, businesses and schools as a result of the resultant power cut with a number of shops closing their doors for the afternoon.

"This is the second time that this has happened in 6/9 months and whilst it’s sad to lose a lovely swan, it’s also not good enough that shops and businesses are so badly affected and can be out of business by 2/3 hours."

Noel was happy to see the ESB crew on site on Tuesday and said, "this work should make the area safe for wildlife and let’s hope it’s our last swan to lose and I thank John Lowry and his crew for rectifying the problem so promptly."