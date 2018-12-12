Someone in the Midlands has hit it big in last night Euromillions

Some lucky person in the Midlands is going to have an amazing Christmas!

One player in Laois has matched all five numbers on Wednesday night's EuroMillions Plus draw, and won themselves a top prize of €500,000.

Check your tickets quick!

Players in #Laois check your tickets!! One player in the county has matched all 5 numbers on tonight’s #EuroMillions Plus draw and scooped a top-prize of €500,000. Congratulations! Check your tickets now in-app or at https://t.co/oFh3wn6Vks pic.twitter.com/PUaJmFqeoc — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) December 11, 2018

The winning numbers were 11, 16, 18, 28 and 35.

There was no winner of the overall jackpot of €77,047,465.

The numbers for that draw were 4, 7, 13, 23 and 42 and the Lucky Stars were 1 and 3.

Five people also matched five numbers and one star, meaning they pick up a prize of €180,283 each.