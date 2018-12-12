Someone in the Midlands has hit it big in last night Euromillions

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

The EuroMillions jackpot has been climbing for weeks now and has just hit €160 million.

Some lucky person in the Midlands is going to have an amazing Christmas!

One player in Laois has matched all five numbers on Wednesday night's EuroMillions Plus draw, and won themselves a top prize of €500,000.

Check your tickets quick! 

The winning numbers were 11, 16, 18, 28 and 35.

There was no winner of the overall jackpot of €77,047,465.

The numbers for that draw were 4, 7, 13, 23 and 42 and the Lucky Stars were 1 and 3.

Five people also matched five numbers and one star, meaning they pick up a prize of €180,283 each.