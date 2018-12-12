Offaly town in 'urgent need of funding' for inner relief road

Urgent funding to be made available for an inner relief road in Edenderry to alleviate traffic congestion in the town.

That's according to Offaly TD Barry Cowen who said, "I’m continuing to raise the unacceptable delay by the Department of Transport in accessing and delivering on this essential piece of infrastructure which would greatly enhance the town of Edenderry both socially and commercially."

Deputy Cowen said that Minister Shane Ross has stated that a preliminary appraisal would take place in relation to the inner relief road, and following that, other competing projects and the overall roads budget would be taken into account.

"While I understand the need for these processes, I am acutely aware of the frustration which exits, in particular in the run up to Christmas when there is a surge of traffic in and out of the town. The Minister must prioritise projects such as this one which is imperative to the lifeblood of the town," concluded Deputy Cowen.