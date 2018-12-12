Offaly secondary school on course for new building project

A new replacement school is a step closer for Oaklands Community College in Edenderry.

That's according to Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly Barry Cowen who has said that he is hopeful that the building project to provide a new replacement school will progress following confirmation from the Department of Education that they are currently finalising the project brief.

Commenting on the matter Deputy Cowen said, "at the moment we have the awful situation whereby there are 770 students in a school where the permanent structure only caters for around 300. Students, parents and teachers are eager that this project get moving as quickly as possible."

Deputy Cowen said that the former Minister for Education gave a commitment to progress the application during a visit to Edenderry in May.

The Offaly TD added, "in his response to my Parliamentary Question, the new Minister reiterated that the project is included in the Department Capital Programme and that his Department is currently finalising the project brief and that it is expected to be completed shortly. I will continue to impress upon Minister McHugh the urgency of this project."