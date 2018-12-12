Car park extension close to complete at Offaly supermarket as old building cleared

Work on providing extra car parking spaces at a newly opened supermarket in Offaly is nearing completion.

As the picture above shows, the old Lidl store in Birr has now been completely demolished and work is continuing at pace to complete the additional car parking spaces.

The new Lidl store in Birr opened on November 8 and over the course of the last month, the old building has been taken down to create additional space for shoppers.

The old Lidl store during the demolition phase