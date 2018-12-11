PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Modernised Georgian home with own cinema on sale in Offaly

A beautifully modernised Georgian house has hit the market in Birr.

The Monastery is a three-storey eight bedroom property that has been lovingly restored and upgraded to provide a modern, stylish, home whilst remaining sympathetic to the Georgian era.

This impressive and well located Georgian building was originally built by the Hackett Family in the early 1800s and, as such, is among the older examples of such fine architecture and construction in Birr.

The Catholic Church purchased the house in 1878 to house a community of Presentation Brothers who remained in the house until 1997 and religious iconography can be seen throughout, including the maintained sacred heart over the front door and cross on the roof of the former chapel to the rear of the house.

The house stands on Moorpark Street, a stone's throw from Birr's Main Street.

It boasts eight bedrooms and three bathrooms while the old chapel to the rear has been converted to a retro 12-seater private cinema. The house also contains a games room with original wooden shutters and floors.

The price is available only on application to Donal Boyd Auctioneers.

