Someone in Offaly has just won €10,000 in local store promotion

A Tullamore resident has won a national in-store promotion with CeX.

CeX, located in the Bridge Centre in Tullamore, ran the chain's national 'Trade in to Win 2018' promotion and now it has been announced the winner is from Tullamore.

They have netted themselves a life-changing €10,000 cash prize and will be visiting CeX Tullamore in the coming weeks.

CeX is an entertainment shop which buys, sells and exchanges a range of technology and entertainment products including phones, games, DVD/Blu-ray movies.

CeX has run a national "Trade in to Win" promotion in Ireland since 2017. This year it ran for 7 weeks, starting in October and concluded on December 2.

To enter customers simply had to trade in anything CeX buys at any CeX store and accept an e-receipt - each traded-in item, no matter the value, entered the person into a prize draw.

7 weekly prizes of €250 were issued each week of the campaign and one grand prize of €10,000 was issued at the end of the promotion where a Tullamore resident was chosen from almost 50,000 entries.