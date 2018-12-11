Midland restaurant served with closure order after rodent droppings found

The restaurant area of a Midland mart has been served with a closure order after conditions were found to pose a serious risk to public health.

The canteen area at Delvin Mart in Westmeath was hit with the order after Food Safety Order inspections were carried out in November.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has reported that 13 Closure Orders and 1 Prohibition Order were served on food businesses during the month of November for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010. The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The canteen at Delvin Mart was one of eight premises served with closure orders under the FSAI Act, 1998. In issuing the notice, the FSAI noted that "rodent droppings were evident in the kitchen on the floor, on shelving and in a container storing utensils."

"The conditions observed pose or are likely to pose a serious risk of contamination rendering the foodstuffs in this area unfit or injurious to health," the report continued.

FSAI correspondence continued to say that inspector was of the opinion that "there is or is likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health at, in or on the said premises for the particular reasons set out above."

According to the notice served by the FSAI, the restaurant at the mart will remain closed until an order to contrary effect by a Court of competent jurisdiction; or further written direction by the Health Service Executive.

Commenting on the most recent orders, Dr. Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that food businesses must operate strict food safety procedures at all times and that they need to be extra vigilant during this busy time of year.

“Fourteen Enforcement Orders in one month is an unacceptable number. The reasons for the Enforcement Orders having to be served are all easily preventable in the first place and food businesses should not allow their standards to slip," she said.

"All food businesses must ensure that they adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene at all times. It is also imperative that a proper pest control system is in place and that this is checked very regularly in order to avoid infestations of rodents and insects."