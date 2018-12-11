Offaly people issued with 'fatbergs' drain warning ahead of Christmas period

Clean Coasts and Irish Water have launched their “Think Before You Pour” Christmas campaign to raise awareness of the damage caused by pouring fats, oils and greases from the roast turkey Christmas dinner down the kitchen sink.

Fats, oils and greases (FOGs) may seem like liquid when poured but once they reach the pipes they cool and can cause blockages in the sewer pipes in homes, businesses, the public sewer network, wastewater treatment plants and ultimately damage the environment. When FOGs combine with wipes and other sanitary items that shouldn’t be flushed down the toilet, 'fatbergs' can form.

There have been more than 6,000 sewer blockages in the public sewer network so far this year caused by FOGs being poured down the sink and wipes and other inappropriate items being flushed down the toilet.

Speaking about the campaign Annabel Fitzgerald, Regional Communications Lead at Irish Water said, “The size and scale of the task of keeping the sewer network flowing is substantial. So far this year we have cleared more than 6,000 blockages from the sewer network across the country and many of these were avoidable."

"That’s why raising awareness of the issue through this Christmas campaign is so important,” she added.

“Our message is simple. This Christmas we want to remind the public that small changes in our kitchens can help. We’re asking public to “think before you pour” fats, oils and greases down the sink. It only takes an extra couple of seconds to safely dispose of products like fat by putting them in the bin."

Speaking about the campaign, Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts said “Clean Coasts are excited to launch the Think Before You Pour animation for the festive season. Fats, oils and grease can cause blockage in the wastewater treatment system that allow untreated water to impact our precious marine environment."

"Think Before You Pour is a simple campaign to tackle this issue fats, oil and grease cause when they are poured down the drain. This Christmas remember to Think, and instead of pouring fat from your turkey down the sink, pour your fats, oil and grease into a container, allow to cool, and throw them in the bin.”

To find out more about the Think Before You Pour campaign please visit www.thinkbeforeyouflush.org.