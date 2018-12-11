Gardai investigate two burglaries in one day in Offaly town

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating two burglaries which occurred within hours or one another on Sunday, December 9.

The first house, located at Derrycorris on Fr Paul Murphy Street in the town, was entered between 10.30am and 7pm. A small amount of cash was taken during this incident.

During the same period, a house at Killane Heights on the Tullamore side of the town was entered and a number of items were taken.

Gardaí confirmed the incidents to the Offaly Express. No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.