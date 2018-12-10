Swan electrocuted to death during Edenderry power cut

Over 2,000 homeowners and businesses in the Edenderry area were without power for a number of hours on Friday following a tragic accident.

2,164 homes and businesses in the town were affected by the fault which occurred shortly before 1pm when a swan flew into overhead power lines near the Grand Canal.

The swan was discovered dead in the town's harbour, an area popular with walkers.

The incident prompted dozens of calls to local councillors who endeavoured to address thw issue with the ESB.

Power was restored on Friday evening and it's understood the ESB will insulate the cables to prevent a repeat of the incident.