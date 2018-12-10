Fund established for works to protect Offaly's heritage structures

Offaly County Council is inviting applications under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) 2019 and Historic Structures

Fund 2019, as operated by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme seeks to encourage the leveraging of private capital to invest in a number of small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and conserve Protected Structures and Proposed Protected Structures and in

certain cases, for the conservation of structures within Architectural Conservation Areas.

The fund is also aimed at supporting the employment of skilled and experienced conservation professionals, craftworkers and

tradespeople.

The Historic Structures Fund assists with caring for and restoring historic structures and buildings for the benefit of communities and the public.

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme will be administered by Offaly County Council from a total national allocation of €2.5

million. Grants of between €2,500 and €15,000 will be awarded, with applicants required to provide a minimum of 50% of total costs.

Applicants should read the guidelines and be familiar with the qualifying criteria and conditions of the scheme and must include

photographs of the proposed works in their application.

The Historic Structures Fund 2019 will also be administered by Offaly County Council and approved by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht from a total national allocation of €1.8 million. The total funding available for each individual project shall not exceed 80% of the total project cost. There are two streams of funding: Stream 1 €15,000 - €50,000 and Stream 2 €50,000 - €200,000.

Application forms and particulars for the above schemes are available to download on www.offaly.ie or alternatively can be obtained from the Planning Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (057 9357414) or by emailing, planning@offalycoco.ie.

All applicants must complete the Application Form and submit it, with supporting documentation in hard copy by 4pm, Thursday 31st January 2019.

Applications must be clearly marked Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2019/Historic Structures Fund 2019 and addressed to the Planning Department, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, County Offaly.