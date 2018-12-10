Athletics club to host 3k run and Elf Party for sick Offaly girl

Clara Athletic Club are hosting two charity events on the same day to support sick Offaly girl Elsie Mae Scally on December 15.

Elsie Mae, from Kilclonfert, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia earlier this year.

Fun and mischievous Elsie was admitted to Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin in April and will continue treatment for at least the next two years.

The day will begin at 2pm on Saturday with a 3k run and walk. Entries are €10 per adult, €5 per minor or €20 per family with all proceeds going to Elsie Mae's ongoing treatment.

Later that evening at 7pm, The Trap in Clara will play host to an Elf Party with fun and games for all the family. There will be a large buzzer game, a raffle and a prize for best Christmas jumper.

Find out more at the Clara AC Facebook page.