Over 2,000 on outpatient waiting lists for more than two years at Tullamore Hospital

Figures obtained by Fianna Fail and supplied to the Offaly Express show that a total of 2,328 people have been waiting more than two years for an outpatient appointment at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore. Of that figure, 328 have been waiting more than three years.

Nationwide there are over 47,000 people waiting for outpatient appointments for more than two years

Figures obtained by the Offaly Express through a Freedom of Information Request to the HSE earlier this year showed that in 2017 alone, 8,138 simply did not show up for out patient appointments. READ MORE HERE

Offaly TD Barry Cowen has expressed concern for the 2,000 people waiting for an outpatient appointment in the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore for more than two years.

Commenting on the matter Deputy Cowen said, "Last month we saw outpatient waiting lists reach an all-time high with 515,547 waiting to be seen around the country. In Tuallmore Hospital, 2,000 people are waiting between two and three years and 328 are waiting between three and four years.

He described these delays as 'quite literally agonising waits' for people.

Deputy Cowen continued, "For many, their lives are put on hold while waiting, some people can’t work due to pain, and others depend on the assistance of kind family members or friends to help them. Only recently we saw that Tullamore Hospital is performing above the national average for positive patient experiences. That is down to the hardworking staff that are doing their best under what we know are very challenging circumstances."