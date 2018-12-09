Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

According to Met Eireann, it will be a changeable week on the weather front with temperatures staying above ten degrees for much of the week with rain, wind and dry spells in the forecast.

According to the national forecaster, any lingering frost will quickly clear on Monday morning as cloud accompanied by patchy light rain, drizzle and mist moves in from the Atlantic. Some fog on hills and coasts also. Overall rainfall amounts will be small and some areas may well hold dry. Later in the afternoon brighter and drier weather will follow in from the southwest. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in a light to moderate south to southeast breeze but fresh at times along coasts.

It will become quite windy overnight on Monday with freshening southerly breezes. It will be predominantly dry but there will be a few patches of rain and drizzle about. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, coldest in Ulster.

The national forecaster states that it will remain dry in many central and eastern counties on Tuesday, but rain will extend in across most of Munster and Connacht by the afternoon. The rain will then gradually spread eastwards during the evening with some heavy bursts possible. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southeast winds. Rain will affect the eastern half of the country on Tuesday night but turning drier and colder in the west.

According to Met Eireann, rain and drizzle may linger across parts of east Leinster and east Ulster on Wednesday but it will be largely dry elsewhere. However, another band of rain will reach the southwest coast by evening. This rain will extend nationwide on Wednesday night. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Met Eireann states that current indications suggest rain will persist across Ulster and Leinster on Thursday, gradually easing during the day. Across Munster and Connacht it will become largely dry albeit with a good deal of cloud. Friday is expected to begin mainly dry but it will turn wet and windy during the day and there is the potential for a period of very strong winds in the south and west. Temperatures on both days will be close to the December average.



