Reopened car park in Tullamore is free for December

Parking in the newly reopened car park in Tullamore will be free for the month of December.

The old Texas car park reopened on Saturday after an agreement was reached between the new owners of the site and Offaly County Council. The local authority hopes that opening the new spaces will encourage more people to shop in the town this Christmas.

Parking in Tullamore had become problematic since the closure of the car park in August but these extra car parking places coming back on stream should alleviate many of those difficulties for the festive period.