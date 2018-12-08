Offaly comedian among the guests on tonight's Ray D'arcy Show

Offaly comedian Neil Delamere, Louis Walsh and singer Brendan Murray on tonight's Ray D'Arcy Show.

Neil Delamere will be in with Ray to chat about the success of his mockumentary 'Soft Border Patrol' and his new tour, 'Controlled Substance'.

Louis Walsh is back to the day job of managing Westlife and he joins Ray D'Arcy tonight to give the lowdown on the pop group's reunion and the reasons why he was missing from the X Factor line-up this year.

Waterford Whispers News are back for another live news bulletin in studio. They'll be taking a satirical look at all the biggest stories from 2018 including Brexit, the Pope's visit, and the bad weather 'bread panic' which took over the country in March.

Fresh from X Factor success, Tuam's greatest export Brendan Murray joins Ray to discuss leaving his plumbing apprenticeship to follow his dream on the X Factor and what's next for the Galway native.

And there's sleighfuls of Christmas surprises for a few unsuspecting audience guests.

The Ray D'Arcy Show airs tonight (Saturday) at 9.45pm on RTÉ One.