Offaly politician warns Dwyer verdict will 'puncture a further hole in public confidence in court system'

"Irelands courts appear to be more determined to release rapists and murderers than jail them," RENUA Ireland Leader and Offaly Councillor John Leahy has claimed today

Commenting on the verdict in respect of aspects of data retention in a case brought by convicted murdered Graham Dwyer, Mr Leahy stated, "working people are experiencing a crisis of confidence in the courts. Each week we hear of another heinous crime being committed by some recidivist criminal on bail. Often it appears to be the case that our current caste of judges would prefer to send those guilty of serious crime to therapy rather than jail."

He said that prison should be set up to reform and help those who end up there but he added that concepts such as 'punishment' and 'lock-up' are not dirty words. He said such concepts are necessary to compel the depraved to behave and to protect the innocent.

Mr Leahy said of the Dwyer verdict, "this may be legally correct, but it punctures a further hole in public confidence in our courts system. Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan must now move quickly to modernize legislation on this issue. It is time the Minister got ahead of the game instead of constantly chasing the bus."

Mr Leahy also slammed the call by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties for the government to move quickly to introduce comprehensive data-retention legislation that fully respects individual rights stating that the organisation should 'respect and defend the civil rights of victims'.