Parents on alert after suspicious approach made to child in Offaly

A suspicious approach to a child has been reported to Offaly gardaí.

It is alleged that a dark coloured car with a sole occupant approached a boy in the Ballycumber area at around 4.30pm on Thursday, December 6.

The young boy was cycling home from a friend's house when he was allegedly approached by a male to get into the car.

The boy cycled away from the vehicle as it followed for a time before turning and driving away, it was reported.

A warning from a concerned parent on social media has been shared hundreds of times while a garda source confirmed to the Offaly Express that the incident in question was reported to gardaí locally.