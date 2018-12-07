Sod turned ahead of €21.5 million Offaly water upgrades

Irish Water today hosted a sod-turning event to mark the start of works on a €21.5 million upgrade project on the Tullamore and Birr Water Supply Schemes. The work is being carried out in partnership with Offaly County Council.

Once completed, the upgrade works will secure the medium-term future of water supplies for both towns and ensure a reliable supply of high-quality drinking water.

Irish Water awarded the contract for the design, construction and commissioning of the works to Murphy Process Engineering earlier this year and works have now commenced. The project is expected to be completed in 2020 and will include the construction of three new water treatment plants, one in Tullamore, one in Birr and one at Clonaslee in Co. Laois.

Speaking at the sod-turning event, Cllr. Danny Owens, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council said, "This is most welcome news for Co. Offaly and for the 18,000 residents and businesses dependent on this water supply. Once these works are completed, residents and businesses in the area will have a safe and dependable drinking water supply."

Deputy Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy TD said, "This investment by Irish Water, means that the thriving towns of Tullamore and Birr town will have the water infrastructure to support ongoing economic and social development necessary for this part Co. Offaly to grow and prosper."

Commenting on the project, William McKnight, Infrastructure Programme Regional Lead at Irish Water said, "The works that are being carried out in Tullamore and Birr by Irish Water in partnership with Offaly County Council, will ensure the delivery of high-quality drinking water for the most populated areas of Co. Offaly."

"This is one of a number of investments made by Irish Water to improve water and wastewater infrastructure across the country under its current business plan. The Irish Water Business Plan will see €5.5 billion invested in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity to 2021."

