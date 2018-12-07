Power cut affecting 2,000 customers in Edenderry

Over 2,000 homeowners and businesses in the Edenderry area are without power this afternoon following a significant power cut.

2,164 homes and businesses in the town are affected by the fault which occurred shortly before 1pm on the Dublin side of the town.

ESB Networks have given an estimated restoration time of 4.30pm.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," they said.

Repair crews are working to fix the fault.