Ormond added to Fianna Fail ticket in Offaly for General Election

Fianna Fáil has selected a Birr Municipal District councillor to contest the next General Election.

Cllr Peter Ormond confirmed to the Offaly Express on Friday that he had received the call from Fianna Fail headquarters advising him that he had been selected as Barry Cowen's running mate on the Offaly ticket.

Cllr Pauline Madigan joins Deputy Sean Fleming on the Laois side of the re-united Laois-Offaly five-seat constituency for the next General Election.



Deputy Barry Cowen had been selected as the first Fianna Fail candidate in Offaly at the party's convention last month with HQ designated to select running mates.

Shinrone man Ormond has been a county councillor in Offaly since 1999 and has previously served as chairperson of the council in 2005-2006 and 2012-2013.

Speaking following his addition to the ticket, Councillor Ormond said, “I am honoured that the party has placed its faith in me by adding me to the ticket for the next general election and I am excited about the campaign ahead which will hopefully result in my being elected to serve the people of Laois-Offaly.

"My record as a Councillor gives me a strong base to inject a new energy into national politics. I look forward to working with Deputy Barry Cowen and to ensuring that Offaly gets the investment it needs to see it maximise its potential", concluded Councillor Ormond.

The party is aiming to win the three seats in the constituency which will see at least one of the six sitting TDs lose out due to the scrapping of the two three seaters.