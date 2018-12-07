Two cars seized at Garda Checkpoint in Midlands

Two cars have been seized by Gardai at a checkpoint in the Midlands.

The checkpoint was in place in Longford and two cars were seized for having no insurance. 

At the same checkpoint, a total of 147 drivers were tested for alcohol and one was tested for drugs. All tests recorded negative results.