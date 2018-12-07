Two cars seized at Garda Checkpoint in Midlands
Two cars have been seized by Gardai at a checkpoint in the Midlands.
The checkpoint was in place in Longford and two cars were seized for having no insurance.
At the same checkpoint, a total of 147 drivers were tested for alcohol and one was tested for drugs. All tests recorded negative results.
Longford Roads Policing Unit conduct a MIT conducted at Mullologher, Longford on N5. 147 drivers tested for alcohol. 1 tested for drugs. All negative. 2 cars seized for no insurance pic.twitter.com/Z401EGFK0n— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 4, 2018
