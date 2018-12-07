Offaly students selected as finalists in ESB Networks National Safety Challenge

Two students from Co Offaly were selected as finalists in the inaugural ESB Networks National Safety Challenge for their innovative concepts for the construction and agricultural sectors.

Ciaran Corcoran from Banagher College was selected in the agriculture category for his Safety Calf Crate design with Martin Ward from Tullamore College selected in the Construction category for his Safety Innovation in the Workplace concept.

Students were invited to develop their own innovative safety ideas for farming and construction safety, and to demonstrate how they would implement this.

Pictured (centre) is Ciaran Corcoran (Banagher College), ESB Networks National Safety Challenge Finalist, with Breed O’Brien, teacher at Banagher College and Richard Young from ESB Networks

Pictured is Martin Ward (Tullamore College), ESB Networks National Safety Challenge Finalist, with Richard Young from ESB Networks

Commenting on the announcement of the ESB Networks National Safety Challenge winners, Paul Mulvaney, Executive Director, Networks Customer Delivery, ESB Networks, says, “established this year, the ESB Networks National Safety Challenge invites students to think critically and analytically, to push the boundaries for a safer working environment for the future of the agricultural and construction sectors. Each of the finalists should be really proud of the commitment to farming and construction safety. I was hugely impressed by their innovative approaches to the competition and the wider practical applications, both on the farm and on construction sites.”

Ciaran Corcoran focused on enhancing the safety of the calf crate to help farmers improve their system in tagging, dosing and transporting calves. For his Safety Innovation in the Workplace, Martin Ward looked at the dangers of overloading on scaffolding for the construction industry. He proposed using an additional spring load working platform, similar to a weighing scales, on which the timber planks are laid. When a maximum load capacity is reached, a buzzer is triggered with a warning to reduce the load.

ESB Networks are proud to announce the launch of the second year of the National Safety Challenge. We are again encouraging second level students studying agriculture and construction/engineering to develop their own innovative safety idea for farming or construction activity and to demonstrate how they would implement this. All entries must be received by Friday 30 November with more information on www.esbnetworks.ie.

ESB Networks is committed to educating and raising awareness among the public on safety. In particular, ESB Networks works to promote behaviour that ensure a safe electricity network, communicating the dangers of coming into close contact with the electricity network and equipment.

ESB Networks believes that engaging these students with our safety message will reduce their risk of being in an accident involving the electricity network in their construction activities and future careers.