Tullamore students scoop technology and engineering awards

Three Tullamore College students have claimed national Leaving Cert engineering awards.

Dylan Cuskelly, Alan Black and Andrew Meehan, pictured with their proud teacher John Paul Meehan, picked up their awards recently.

Alan Black's Project was in the top ten in Leaving Cert Honours Technology and Andrew’s Project was in the top ten in Leaving Cert Honours Engineering.

Dylan Cuskelly was awarded the John Murphy Gold Medal for the highest result in Honours Leaving Cert Engineering in the country.