Have a look inside this Offaly bar reopening on Friday after 10 years

An Offaly bar that has lain empty for almost ten years is set to reopen on Friday.

The Sportsman Inn in Daingean will open its doors at 7pm on Friday, December 7 with a complimentary glass of champagne for the first 50 people through the door.

Formerly the Midway Hotel, work has been underway for the last six months to renovate the building to have it ready for the grand opening. It is a collaborative effort of three local men, David Farrell, Mark Feely and Vincent Dunne.

