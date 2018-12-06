Tullamore Hospital identified as 'Key Sites of Concern' in HSE's Winter Plan

The Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore is one of nine hospitals in the country that has been identified as a 'Key Site of Concern' in the HSE's Winter Plan published today.

Tullamore is on the list along with 'other high trolley sites', the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Tallaght University Hospital, Naas General Hospital, Galway University Hospital, University of Limerick Hospital, Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Waterford.

The Escalation Policy has been put in place twice at Tullamore Hospital this week.

A specific 'Focus Period' will see a suite of enhanced measures targeted at the nine identified sites and their associated community healthcare organisations for the period from December 17 to January 13 inclusive.

There are a total of 22 potential enhanced actions for consideration by each site, together with their community partners including the following:

- Expanded services in Local Injury Units, Minor Injury Units and key Primary Care Centres

- Increasing Diagnostic access for GPs for acute presentations, and extending hours of service in acute hospitals

- Arrangements with Private Providers in terms of access to diagnostics and access to inpatient beds for post-trauma surgery patients and for stepdown patients

- Enhanced Senior Decision Making presence at the front door and in AMAUs with corresponding enhanced arrangements in Diagnostics

- The provision of Frailty Intervention Team (FIT) in Emergency Departments or in Community facilities has been identified as a key support for this winter.

- Curtailment of outpatient, elective inpatient and day case, and routine community activity

- Curtailment of ‘scheduled’ diagnostics to create capacity for ‘unscheduled’ diagnostics

- The scheduling of additional emergency theatre lists is being examined as a planned action over the focus period

- Enhanced Senior Decision Making presence at ward level / specialty consults to support improved flow, including out of hours and at weekends to facilitate discharges.

- Reducing surgical inpatient capacity to enable medical short stay

- Redeployment of staff from ‘scheduled’ activity

- The assignment of a staff member to identify patients for CIT / OPAT