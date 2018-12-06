Planning application be be lodged for 68 houses in Tullamore

A planning application is set to be lodged with Offaly County Council to build 68 houses in Tullamore.

The proposed site for the development is at Eiscir Meadows/Norbury Woods in the town.

Codd Property Holdings will seek permission to build a total of 68 houses comprising of 4 two-bedroom terraced houses, 62 three-bedroom semi-detached houses and 2 four-bedroom detached houses.

Each house will include the option for a solar panel on the rear roof and there is provision for two on-site car parking spaces for each dwelling.

It will also include a landscaped public open space and street lighting.