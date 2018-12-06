Major extension planned for Offaly bookmakers office

A major extension is planned for an Offaly bookmakers office according to a planning application lodged with Offaly County Council.

Boylesports is seeking permission to amalgamate two properties on Connaught Street in Birr to extend its existing shop.

The application is seeking to change the use of the eastern premises at ground floor level from residental with ancillary commercial use to that of a bookmakers and then to amalgamatie the two properties at ground floor level to faciliate an extension of the existing bookmakers shop to the west into the adjoining property to the east.

The application is also seeking to change the use of the existing bookmakers at first floor level from office use to residential use and a small area of the ground floor from a bookmakers to residential use to provide for a two bedroom apartment unit.

Also included in the plan is the reconfiguration of the first floor of the adjoining building to the east and a small area of the ground floor to provide for a second two bedroom apartment unit.

Outside the building, it is planned to refurbish and modify the Connaught Street facade including replacement of existing PVC windows with timber sash windows and the refurbishment of existing doors and shopfront.

The two buildings are listed on the record of protected structures within Birr Town and Environs Development Plan 2010-2016.