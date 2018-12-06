Planning application lodged for two retail warehouses in Tullamore

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council for two retail warehouse buildings in Tullamore.

According to maps on the Offaly County Council website, the proposed units will be opposite the Tullamore Retail Park and adjacent to the NCT Test Centre in Riverview Commercial Park.

According to the application, one of the units will be for a Garden Centre and there is also proposed to construct a car park on site.

The application has been lodged by Flanagan Securities Limited and a decision is due in early February next year.