WATCH: Offaly car dealership at it again with their quirky promotional videos

WATCH: Offaly car dealership at it again with their quirky promotional videos

Damian Moran

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

WATCH: Offaly car dealership at it again with their quirky promotional videos

WATCH: Offaly car dealership at it again with their quirky promotional videos

An Offaly car dealership is at it again with their quirky promotional videos. 

This one from Colton Motors in Tullamore all but defies description so we won't spoil the surprise and we'll let you enjoy their latest masterpiece.

Offaly News