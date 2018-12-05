WATCH: Proud mother switches on Christmas in a shining family tradition

A Portarlington mother has switched on Christmas by lighting up her house with dozens of shining festive characters.

Michelle Hoolihan's house in Pine Villa draws people from near and far to come to see the magical space all lit up. She told the Offaly Express why she goes to so much trouble every year. Watch the video of the lights below.

"My love of Christmas started as a child, my mum loved Christmas, she started after the summer holidays asking 'what would you like Santa to bring'.

"Decorations were always up at the end of November and you could see the excitement on mam's face when we all ran down the stairs to see what we got.

"Roll on to my own home and my kiddies and I carried on the tradition. Over the past few years, I have added more and more decorations, I look forward to seeing the house finished, my neighbours are delighted when they see the house all lit up.

"People travel to see it, I adore the children's reaction to the lights and we decorate all inside, endless cups of tea are had with visitors. My children Conor, Ross and Rebecca love the festive period so it's safe to say I have handed down the Christmas tradition!

"We are not going to talk about the ESB bill this year, I will leave until January! Life can be so tough and lots of people have had a tough year, this is my little bit of Christmas cheer to all," Michelle said.

From the Christmas crib to Disney characters and all the traditional festive faces of Santa, reindeer and snowmen this house has it all!

Have you lit up your house for Christmas? Send us the picture and videos to news@offalyexpress.ie or via or Facebook page at the link below.