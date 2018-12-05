WEATHER ALERT: Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Wind Warning for much of the country

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for much of the country for Thursday night and Friday morning.

The warning applies to Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Eireann expects southwest winds will reach mean wind speeds between 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, strongest near coasts where these limits may be exceeded for a short period later on Thursday night.

The warning is in place from 10pm on Thursday, December 6 until 9am on Friday, December 7.

