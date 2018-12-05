Gardaí investigating discovery of human remains in Midlands
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of human remains in the Midlands.
Forestry workers are understood to have discovered the body in a wooded area of Straboe between Portlaoise and Mountmellick in Laois yesterday.
The body is understood to be that of a male who has been missing since earlier this year. Foul play is not suspected.
Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating.
